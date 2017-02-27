WINONAH FW 17/18

The rich and substantial materials range from stretch velvets to plain duchesse, and from soft quilted lamé fabrics to wool jersey, to multipleated georgette and faux fur panels stitched on oversize coats. The see-through effect of the lace is embellished with tone on tone couture embroideries, and a black and white giraffe pattern appears on fluffy jacquard blended wool.

High-quality surfaces reveal an extraordinary attention to detail, generating the dimensional feel of doubled velvet, floating and colored jacquard fil coupé textures and captivating metallic coatings in dark copper.

Each piece is molded to enhance the contours of the body without ostentation, mixing silhouettes drawn from sportswear, menswear and classic lingerie – the latter especially echoed by the high corset belt, and by the minidress and mermaid gown with heart-bustier. Contrasting proportions are styled together in WINONAH statement pairings, which include cropped boxy tops, straight and loose shapes, and sculptural or asymmetrical volumes.